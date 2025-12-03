MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Contact: Sara Schuttloffel...(202) 383-4885

Foust Fabrication Wins Prestigious Award for Excellence in Mass Timber Craftsmanship on the Walmart Global Headquarters Campus

Colville, Wash. - December 1, 2025 - Foust Fab & Erectors is proud to announce that the company has been awarded IMPACT's Project of the Year in the Mass Timber category for its work on the Walmart Global Headquarters campus, one of the largest mass timber projects in North America to date. IMPACT is an association comprised of over 4,000 contractors and 130,000 ironworkers that supports industry growth by expanding work opportunities for union ironworkers and partner contractors nationwide.

The multi-building Walmart campus marks a defining moment for mass timber construction in the United States. Foust Fab & Erectors played a central role in setting a new standard for large-scale timber erection, demonstrating how union ironworkers are uniquely equipped to meet the technical demands of this emerging market. Iron Workers Local 10 (Kansas City, Miss.) proved that the core competencies of structural steel erection including precision, sequencing, safety, and rigging expertise, translate directly to mass timber systems.

The project required the installation of mass timber components, including CLT panels, glulam beams and columns, and some of the largest mass-timber shear walls erected to date. Each element demanded precise rigging, tight tolerance alignment, disciplined sequencing, and careful management of connections under challenging schedule restrictions. Foust Fab & Erectors implemented a dual-crane, dual-raising-gang approach on each building, an aggressive but controlled strategy that kept the project on schedule without compromising quality or safety.

“The Walmart Home Office campus stands as a landmark achievement in both scale and innovation,” said Coby Foust, fourth-generation ironworker and president of Foust Fab & Erectors.“We pushed the boundaries of what's possible by integrating mass timber with structural steel on a project of this magnitude. We are incredibly proud of our team's ability to integrate innovative methods, from composite union trades to advanced sequencing strategies, while maintaining the highest safety standards. This recognition reflects the dedication and professionalism of our crews.”

Safety remained a core pillar of the company's performance. Crews worked at height, executed complex multi-crane picks, and handled large volumes of mass timber during the project. Daily safety huddles detailed pre-task planning, and a fully empowered stop-work authority ensured every worker on site was aligned and protected.“Safety was a shared value,” added Foust.“Every member of the crew took ownership of it.”

This recognition underscores Foust Fab & Erectors' leadership at the intersection of sustainable construction materials and structural steel expertise. Through innovation, adaptability, and craft excellence, the company helped deliver a project that is redefining what's possible with mass timber at scale in North America.

About Foust Fabrication

Foust Fabrication is a fourth-generation ironworker-owned company specializing in large-scale structural steel and mass timber erection. As industry leaders in hybrid construction and mass timber installation, the company is known for precision execution, advanced sequencing strategies, and a workforce rooted in safety, professionalism, and craftsmanship. Foust Fabrication continues to help set the standard for the next generation of high-performance timber and steel structures.

CONTACT: Sara Schuttloffel Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust 2023834885...