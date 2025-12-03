Tryst Hospitality Acquires Iconic Crown & Anchor With Plans To Open The Tryst Provincetown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Tristan Schukraft continues his mission to preserve iconic queer destinations while evolving them for a new era of gay luxury and hospitality

Provincetown, MA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tristan Schukraft's Tryst Hospitality announced its acquisition of The Crown & Anchor, Provincetown's legendary hotel, restaurant, and entertainment complex on Commercial Street. Tristan's investment ensures that The Crown & Anchor will continue to thrive as a landmark destination and preserve its decades-long legacy as the heart of Provincetown's queer community. As part of the acquisition, the property's 17-room hotel will be reintroduced as The Tryst Provincetown, joining Tryst's growing portfolio of LGBTQ+ destinations around the world.

Located in the heart of Provincetown's historic center, The Crown & Anchor features six bars, a restaurant, a 17-room hotel, and multiple nightlife and performance venues, including The Paramount, The Crown Cabaret, and The Vault. For decades, it has served as a cornerstone of Provincetown's queer community, a place for art, nightlife, and self-expression. Each of these iconic spaces will continue to be part of The Crown's story under Tryst Hospitality's ownership, with thoughtful updates planned to enhance the experience while preserving their spirit and identity.

“There's nowhere in the world like Provincetown. It's a place where LGBTQ+ people have come for decades to be seen, to create, to fall in love, and to live openly ,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of Tryst Hospitality. “ The Crown & Anchor is at the heart of that story, it's been the stage, the dance floor, and Provincetown's unofficial town square. Our goal is to honor that legacy while evolving it for the future, ensuring it remains a vibrant, inclusive home for generations to come. ”

“I am proud to have served this community alongside this extraordinary team, whose dedication to honor, support, and celebrate the legacy of this space has elevated both The Crown and the community it serves,” said Jonathan Hawkins, CEO and Co-Owner.“Together, we reclaimed with purpose, preserved with intention, and rebuilt a space that stands at the heart of Provincetown's queer community.”

“ Tristan is the right person to carry it forward. He understands how important it is that Provincetown remains independent, creative, and proudly queer,” added Paolo Martini, Co-Owner.“With his vision and resources, The Crown will stay gay-owned, community-driven, and a beacon for generations to come.”

While final paperwork and license transfers are completed, The Crown & Anchor will continue operating as planned through New Year's Eve 2025. The property will then observe a seasonal closure from January through April 2026 to allow for design updates and renovations ahead of the Summer season.

Tryst Hospitality plans to retain key staff and entertainment partners, continuing The Crown's long tradition of live performances, drag shows, and community events, including Women's Week, Frolic, Bear Week, Carnival Week, Family Week and many others. The 2026 season will debut refreshed spaces across the property and introduce a mix of local favorites and Tryst's signature entertainers from around the globe, blending Provincetown's spirit with the energy of Tryst's international destinations.

The group's expanding hotel portfolio includes The Tryst Puerto Vallarta, The Tryst San Juan scheduled for renovation next year, and forthcoming properties in Fire Island Pines, Wilton Manors and in Rio de Janeiro. The nightlife portfolio includes The Abbey in West Hollywood, DS Tequila in Northalsted, Chicago, and The Pavilion and The Blue Whale in Fire Island Pines, among others.

Tryst Hospitality's investments have already made a positive impact in other queer destinations. In Fire Island Pines, the community embraced Tristan as he invested in new staff housing projects, elevated beloved local events with added support and production value, and reenergized previously dormant spaces like The Tryst Pool Club with new partners and programming.

“Every Tryst property reflects the energy of its community,” Schukraft added.“ I want to make sure The Crown & Anchor remains a place where everyone feels at home, whether they are performing, celebrating, or just watching the world go by on Commercial Street.”

From poolside parties in Puerto Vallarta to legendary tea dances on Fire Island to iconic celebrity moments in West Hollywood, Tryst Hospitality's destinations celebrate the best of queer culture, where design, hospitality, and community come together. Follow @trysthotels @onlyatthecrown The Crown & Anchor begins its next chapter with Tryst Hospitality.

