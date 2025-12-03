Residents Report Explosion In Kharkiv, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, there was an explosion. We are clarifying the details. At this moment, no information about casualties has been received," the post said.

Later, Terekhov stated that the city had come under enemy fire and that there were injured people.

"At this moment, it is known that two people have been injured," Terekhov noted.

Russian strikes on Kherson region leave one killed and three injured in one day

As Ukrinform reported, on November 28 Russian forces struck Kharkiv with glide bombs, injuring one person.