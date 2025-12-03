Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Conducts C-IED Seminar In Baku Under Individual Partnership Program

2025-12-03 09:09:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A seminar on“Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED)” is being held in Baku as part of NATO's Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The workshop is led by a mobile training team from NATO's Joint Force Command Brunssum. According to the Ministry, participants include servicemembers from the Main Department of Engineer Troops and its subordinate military units, as well as engineering officers from specialized military education institutions.

Throughout the training, attendees are receiving briefings on a range of topics related to C-IED tactics, detection, and prevention.

The seminar-workshop will run until December 5.

AzerNews

