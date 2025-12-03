Samba TV Joins Index Marketplaces To Launch Agentic-Curated Media Marketplace Powered By Samba's First-Party Behavioral And Contextual Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, and Index Exchange (Index), one of the world's largest independent advertising supply-side platforms, today announced a new global partnership that brings Samba TV's advanced behavioral and contextual signals together with Index's scaled inventory, powering a curated media marketplace live in more than 50 countries around the world.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for advertisers, as rising pressure to prove ROI and tighter budgets make precision targeting and supply path optimization (SPO) more critical than ever. Through Index's new Data Vendor Ecosystem, Samba TV's proprietary data signals are now embedded directly at the point of decision, simplifying the programmatic workflow with full support for agentic advertising platforms, to give buyers instant access to high-performance targeting tools in curated deals. This comes at a time that advertisers are rapidly transforming their programmatic workflow in light of rapid innovations in AI.

“At Klick, we focus on making programmatic work more precise and productive for our healthcare clients,” said Klick Health VP of Programmatic Media Kristy Quagliariello.“As a longstanding partner of both Samba and Index, we've seen firsthand the value of their innovation on audience intelligence and supply quality. Connecting to Samba's powerful data directly within Index's high-performance ecosystem allows us to deliver smarter, more efficient activations for our clients. This collaboration brings together the best of data and inventory to drive stronger performance, reduce waste, and make data-driven media more seamless and accountable.”

Advertisers and agencies can now activate Samba's segments seamlessly across web, mobile, streaming TV, and online video through curated programmatic deals in Index Marketplaces. The parties are also collaborating on agentic workflows that would activate curated media entirely from prompts that traders can use to plan their programmatic campaigns.

“We are making things easier for advertisers by curating a vast amount of addressable media with a unique and multi-dimensional first-party dataset,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin.“Samba's identity spine, composed of over a billion person-level IDs globally from our web browsing and TV viewership data, is now directly connected to Index's platform resulting in a high performing and efficient source of incrementality for advertisers. Attaching this solution to an agentic advertising platform is extremely powerful and well-timed, especially as rising ad tech taxes erode the efficiency advertisers have long expected but increasingly struggle to achieve.”

“Samba's viewership data is among the most powerful in market, and its inclusion in our Data Vendor Ecosystem reflects where the industry is headed,” said Index Exchange President and CEO Andrew Casale.“We're making premium signals seamlessly available to buyers while setting a higher standard of transparency and sustainability for data providers.”

With unmatched first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs across more than 50 countries, Samba TV enables advertisers to bridge identity-based and ID-less environments with precision and scale.

About Samba TV:

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at .

About Index Exchange:

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We're a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world's largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

For Samba TV:

...



For Index Exchange:

Lexie Hewitt

...