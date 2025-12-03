Nasdaq Forecast 03/12: Continues To See Swings (Chart)
- The NASDAQ 100 remains choppy as traders balance seasonal optimism with uncertainty around global rate decisions and trade issues. Despite volatility, key support zones continue to offer value in an ongoing uptrend that favors buying pullbacks.
That being said, I think the market is trying to come to terms with the fact that perhaps the United States ends up being much stronger than people anticipated early next year. Short-term pullbacks at this point, I think, open up the possibility of value hunting, especially near the 25,000 level, as it is backed up by the 50-day EMA. Even if we were to break down below there, I think 24,000 continues to be a significant floor.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, anytime this market pulls back, I look at it as a potential buying opportunity in what has been a strong uptrend. Quite frankly, we've been straight up in the air and then very convincingly bullish since April. And a little bit of a pause in the form of consolidation makes sense here.So I think that's basically what we've been seeing. I think we're in a scenario now where it is essentially consolidation with more of an upward tilt at this juncture. I think that continues to be the case. And with that, I am a buyer of dips. I recognize that things will get volatile from time to time, but it really hasn't changed the overall attitude of participants from the longer-term perspective.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
