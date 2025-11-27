China's Li Auto Enters Wearable-AI Race With Jarvis-Style Smart Glasses To Lure EV Buyers



Livis AI glasses debut Dec. 3 as Li Auto's first wearable for its Mind GPT assistant.

CEO Li Xiang calls it the company's best AI accessory, with an AI speaker also under consideration. The push marks Li Auto's broader move to build an AI ecosystem beyond its vehicles.

Li Auto's Hong Kong-listed shares rose nearly 2% in midday Asian trade on Thursday after the company revealed plans to launch its first pair of AI smart glasses next week, positioning the device as a new front door into its growing artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Livis AI Glasses Set For Dec. 3 Launch

Li Auto announced that its upcoming smart glasses, branded Livis, will debut on Dec. 3 during an evening event in Beijing. The wearable works as a head-mounted version of the company's Lixiang Tongxue virtual assistant, an AI system powered by Mind GPT that handles family questions, creative support and a dedicated“Children Mode,” CnEVPost reported.

The name Livis echoes Marvel's Jarvis - the personal supersmart assistant of Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man - underscoring Li Auto's ambition to build a familiar, always-present AI companion woven into everyday life, according to the report. Earlier this week, founder and CEO Li Xiang previewed the glasses in a video, calling them the company's best AI accessory so far.

Part Of A Bigger AI Push Beyond The Car

Li Auto said it wants Livis to help more users access its AI features beyond the vehicle cabin. The company is also exploring the launch of an AI speaker, though Li Xiang emphasized that Li Auto has no plans to make smartphones, since its Lixiang Tongxue app already runs on mobile devices.

Li has repeatedly said the company aims to become a globally leading AI player, framing cars not just as transportation tools but as spatial robots designed for the AI era.

Built on Earlier Smart Glasses Partnerships

Li Auto's move into wearables follows earlier experimentation with in-car smart glasses. In 2022, the automaker partnered with TCL-owned Leiniao Technology to bring augmented reality experiences into Li Auto cabins. Leiniao Air XR glasses were sold through Li Auto's online store, offering a virtual 140-inch screen for an in-car cinema-style experience.

How Rivals Are Pushing Their Own AI Hardware

Li Auto's move into AI wearables comes as the broader EV industry undergoes a rapid shift toward custom chips, robotics and in-house AI hardware. Tesla said its current AI4 chip can process a million video pixels in about a millisecond, thanks to its integrated hardware-software design. CEO Elon Musk has outlined a faster chip roadmap, revealing that Tesla is close to taping out AI5 and has begun work on AI6, with a goal of updating its AI chips every 12 months.

XPeng is moving in a similar direction. At its 2025 AI Day, the company unveiled its Iron humanoid robot, featuring lifelike motion, a humanoid spine, bionic muscle systems, flexible skin, and hands with 22 degrees of freedom. The robot runs on XPeng's second-generation VLA model and three in-house Turing AI chips delivering 2,250 TOPS. Iron can walk, converse and perform interactive tasks, powered by all-solid-state batteries for greater safety and efficiency.

Stocktwits Traders Lean Bullish

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Li Auto was 'bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

LI sentiment and message volume as of November 26 | Source: Stocktwits

Li Auto's stock has declined 23% so far in 2025.

