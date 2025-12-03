Accountability Court Hands Over The Accused To NAB On 7-Day Physical Remand In Kohistan Corruption Case

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

An accountability court on Wednesday handed over Khalid Ahmed, an accused in the Kohistan corruption scandal, to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a seven-day physical remand. The accused was presented before Accountability Judge Zafar Khan.

According to NAB officials, Khalid Ahmed had been working as a cashier at Habib Metro Bank's Dasu, Kohistan branch and had allegedly set up a fake construction company named“C”. Investigators said his bank accounts recorded suspicious transactions amounting to Rs70 million.

NAB Investigation Officer SP Inayatullah Khan informed the court that the accused had gone into hiding due to personal enmity and was residing in a rented house in Swat.

He added that embezzled funds have been recovered from Khalid Ahmed's Al-Falah Bank account and his assets have already been traced. For further investigation, NAB requested a 10-day physical remand, of which the court approved seven days.

It may be recalled that on 6 November 2025, accountability courts remanded eight other accused to jail for 14 days in the Rs37 billion embezzlement case in Upper Kohistan. To date, 36 individuals have been arrested in connection with the scandal.

According to NAB, investigations have revealed that officials from the C&W Department, the Accounts Office, and the National Bank allegedly colluded to siphon off public funds. More than Rs37 billion were illegally withdrawn from government account number G-10113, under the guise of security deposits.