Russia Won't Interfere In India-US Issues Over Oil: Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin on US Pressure: 'We Cannot Interfere'

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday addressed concerns over India facing high US tariffs for purchasing Russian oil, saying Moscow recognises the challenge but will not intervene in New Delhi's bilateral issues with Washington. Peskov said, "We cannot interfere in the diplomatic relations between the US and India. We understand that there is pressure over India." He noted that this pressure now shapes how Russia approaches its partnership with India.

Explaining Moscow's position further, he said, "This is the reason we have to be careful in creating an architecture of the relationship that must be free of any influence coming from any third country." Highlighting India's independent foreign policy decisions, Peskov added, "We know that India is very sovereign in defining its national interests. We admire this characteristic of India," underlining Russia's view that New Delhi acts with strategic autonomy in global affairs. (ANI)

Putin's Upcoming Visit Amid Global Pressures

Peskov's remarks come as New Delhi and Moscow prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, where trade and strategic cooperation are expected to be major themes. The Kremlin said the visit will enable both sides to review the "extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations" across political, economic, scientific and cultural areas.

The renewed momentum in ties comes at a time when Washington continues to press India to reduce imports of Russian crude. The United States has imposed high tariffs on Indian goods and encouraged New Delhi to cut purchases of Russian oil. New legislation being considered in the US could bring additional penalties on countries that continue to buy Russian energy. Against this backdrop, the summit takes on added importance as India works to protect its national interests while maintaining effective relations with both Russia and the US.

Putin will visit India from December 4-5, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will meet Modi and hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu, marking his first trip to India in four years. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit will allow both sides to evaluate their partnership, set future goals and exchange views on regional and global issues. "The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA explained in an official statement.

Summit Agenda: Defence, Energy and Ukraine

Defence and energy are expected to dominate discussions at the summit. India is keen on more S-400 air defence systems after their performance during Operation Sindoor. At the ANI National Security Summit in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "Potentially S-400 not ruled but don't expect any announcements during this. This meeting will focus on the broader elements of cooperation on defence between the two sides."

On the energy front, Moscow has offered extra discounts on crude shipments as India reduced purchases due to US sanctions. Both sides will also discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a consistent feature of recent diplomatic engagements. India has repeatedly called for peace and a swift end to hostilities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently posted on X, "Reiterated India's support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace."

The discussions highlight India's long-standing partnership with Russia, its balanced diplomacy and its focus on safeguarding strategic interests amid competing global pressures. (ANI)

