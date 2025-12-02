403
Israeli Strikes in Gaza Injure Civilians Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli military injured five Palestinians in Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, marking the latest breach of the ceasefire agreement, according to the civil defense.
The Gaza Civil Defense reported that among the five people wounded were two women and two children, who were hit by Israeli fire originating from military vehicles targeting homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.
Civil defense teams, working in coordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), evacuated dozens of civilians who had been trapped by Israeli forces since the previous night, as intense shelling from tanks and drones continued, the statement noted.
In recent weeks, Gaza City, along with Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, has been the focal point of Israeli operations.
The army has been conducting daily strikes on the eastern sectors of these cities, which fall within the military-controlled "yellow zone."
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 356 Palestinians have been killed and more than 900 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has reportedly killed over 70,000 people in Gaza, predominantly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 others, leaving the enclave devastated by a relentless military campaign.
