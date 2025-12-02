'Bomb Blast At 7Pm': Bengaluru Airport, Multiple Malls Get Threat Email 'This Is Warning From Jaish-E-Mohammed'
The email, sent under the name“Mohit Kumar,” prompted the police to register an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ANI reported.
The threat mail reads,“This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team. We targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, Mantri Square Mall, and Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better...”
(This is a breaking news, check back for updates)
