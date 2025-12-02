Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan Ranks 5Th In UNESCO's List With 23 Heritage Examples

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov has addressed the event, which marks the 120th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers' Trade Union, a member organisation of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC), Azernews reports.

In his speech, he touched upon the national cultural policy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Deputy Culture Minister emphasised that the policy prioritises the preservation, promotion, and transmission of Azerbaijan's cultural values to the younger generation:

"The national cultural policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev focuses on the preservation, promotion, and transmission of our cultural values to the younger generation. Azerbaijan is an exceptionally rich country in terms of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, and this is reflected not only in words but also in the official lists of international organisations.

For example, in UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, Azerbaijan ranks 5th among 193 countries with 23 heritage examples. This fact demonstrates that despite its small territory and population, our country has surpassed many others in the world in the field of culture," he said.

Farid Jafarov pointed out that one of the main directions of the national cultural policy is the restoration of cultural life in the territories liberated after the Patriotic War.

For four years now, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been reviving historical events in these territories, implementing broad projects nationwide aimed at the preservation and promotion of culture.

It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers' Trade Union has a 120-year history of defending the socio-economic rights of professionals in culture, arts, media, and sports.

Established in 1905 as the Printers' Union, the organisation has played a key role in ensuring the social protection of creative workers throughout the country's cultural sphere.