Minister Of Labor Meets Ambassador Of South Africa
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor, HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met with Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the State of Qatar, HE Ghulam Hussain Ismail.
The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of labor and means to support and further develop them.
