Demand For Network Operations Management Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $20.69 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Network Operations Management Market Be By 2025?The market size for network operations management has been expanding swiftly in the past few years. The market escalation intends to rise from $12.05 billion in 2024 to $13.46 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Factors such as increased uptake of cloud-based network management strategies, burgeoning requirement for automation within network operations, expanding digital transformation in corporations, growing acceptance of software-defined networking and network function virtualization, and a heightened emphasis on enhancing network performance and reliability have all contributed to the historical growth period.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the network operations management market over the coming years, exploding to $20.70 billion by 2029, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This predicted surge during the projected period can be accredited to various factors, such as the accelerated adoption of 5G and software-defined networking technologies, an escalated focus on improving network safety and compliance management, a mounting demand for AI-powered network automation, along with a rising emphasis on decreasing operational expenses through automation. The growing preference for zero-touch network management is another contributing factor. Key trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in AI-powered observability, further integration of automation and analytics for better network optimization, evolution in edge computing, and IoT-driven network management, the incorporation of cybersecurity features within network operations platforms, and novel developments in unified network monitoring and management systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Network Operations Management Market Landscape?

As the internet of things (IoT) continues to gain popularity, the network operations management market is projected to experience significant growth. IoT devices are interconnected and designed to share data in real time while also processing this information near its origin as opposed to solely depending on centralized cloud systems. The swift proliferation of these connected devices, driven by the needs of enterprises and various industries for more intense real-time monitoring and management capabilities, is propelling IoT's expansion. In this scenario, network operations management enhances the efficacy of IoT by guaranteeing uninterrupted connectivity, real-time oversight, and efficient handling of remote devices and edge nodes, thus improving network performance, reliability, and data flow in decentralized settings. For instance, in October 2025, IoT Analytics, an analytics company based in Germany, published a report stating that the number of IoT connected devices rose by 12% in 2024, reaching 18.5 billion. This figure is expected to continue its upward trend by 14% in 2025, hit 39 billion by 2030 and exceed 50 billion by 2035. Consequently, the surging acceptance of IoT is spearheading the expansion of the network operations management market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Network Operations Management Market?

Major players in the Network Operations Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

. Accenture plc

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Broadcom Inc.

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

. Nokia Corporation

. NEC Corporation

. ZTE Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Network Operations Management Industry?

Top firms in the network operations management market are directing their efforts on groundbreaking technological innovation, inclusive of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled observability, as a way of boosting network transparency, performance fine-tuning, and proactive issues remedying. AI-fueled observability is the utilization of AI and machine learning instruments for the automatic monitoring, analyzing, and deciphering of intricate IT frameworks and network information to initiate proactive anomaly identification, swift root-cause analysis, and notable performance improvement via intelligent insights. For instance, Riverbed Technology LLC, an American private IT enterprise, debuted its most developed AI-empowered platform in May 2024, aimed at refining digital interactions along with fresh solutions for mobile, cloud, and AIOps, indicating a remarkable technological progress in performance management. This roll-out boosts unified observability, hastens issue resolution and delivers useful insights via AI-triggered analytics. Its mission is to equip organizations with improved visibility, automation, and effectiveness spanning over intricate IT landscapes.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Network Operations Management Market

The network operations management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud,

3) By Network Monitoring: Performance Monitoring, Network Traffic Analysis, Application Performance Monitoring, Security Monitoring, Infrastructure Monitoring

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By Industry Vertical: Telecommunications, Information Technology, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other Industry Vertical Types

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Network Performance Monitoring, Network Configuration Management, Network Traffic Analysis, Network Security Management, Network Automation, Network Fault Management

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Network Operations Management Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the network operations management market as the largest region. The report predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth over the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the network operations management market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

