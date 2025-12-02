Multicloud Data Management Market Anticipated To Grow At 24.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Multicloud Data Management Market In 2025?In recent times, there has been a remarkable escalation in the dimensions of the multicloud data management market. Predictions show it swelling from a worth of $9.73 billion in 2024 to an impressive $12.17 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The phenomenal growth during the historical era is primarily driven by several factors such as the widespread adoption of cloud computing, augmented requirements for data backup and recovery, surging demands for data security and compliance, extending hybrid cloud landscapes and a surge in initiatives related to digital transformation.

In the coming years, the multicloud data management market is anticipated to experience considerable expansion, reaching a value of $29.44 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The projected growth during this period can be linked to the increasing need for hybrid and multi-cloud flexibility, the escalating quantity of enterprise data, proliferation of cloud-based analytics, and the rising necessity for cost-efficiency across different clouds. Key elements driving the market within the forecast time frame include advancements in data automation technology, AI and machine learning innovations for cloud management, emergence of unified cloud management platforms, research and development in cloud interoperability, and progression in data security technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Multicloud Data Management Market?

The booming uptake of hybrid cloud solutions is set to drive the expansion of the multicloud data management market in the future. These solutions merge public and private cloud setups with an on-site infrastructure, offering organizations the flexibility, security and cost-effectiveness to manage workloads and applications. The rising interest in hybrid cloud solutions is fuelled by scalability, permitting businesses to conveniently modify computing resources according to demand and cut down on infrastructure costs. Multicloud data management facilitates this by offering integrated control of data across varied cloud platforms, maintaining consistency, accessibility, and security. It simplifies operational complexity, enhances performance, and allows efficient management of workloads and capitalizing on the benefits of various cloud providers. For example, in December 2023, Eurostat, the governmental organization based in Luxembourg, reported that 45.2% of businesses across the European Union utilized cloud computing services. Large enterprises accounted for 77.6%, medium-sized enterprises 59%, and small businesses 41.7% of this adoption. Therefore, the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions is propelling the expansion of the multicloud data management market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Multicloud Data Management Industry?

Major players in the Multicloud Data Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. Alibaba Cloud

. Amazon Web Services Inc.

. Dell Technologies Inc.

. Accenture plc

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Multicloud Data Management Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the multicloud data management market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated infrastructure, such as multi-cloud regions in space, to increase data processing speed, improve global connectivity, and minimize latency for real-time applications. A multi-cloud region in space essentially depicts the arrangement of interconnected cloud computing resources functioning on a satellite constellation in low Earth orbit, permitting data to be handled and processed straightaway in space, circumventing preliminary relay to earthbound data centers. For instance, Voyager Technologies Inc., an American aerospace and defense corporation, in September 2025, initiated Space Edge at the International Space Station, forming the inaugural multi-cloud region in space. Space Edge is a ruggedized cloud platform that offers computational power in orbit; this greatly reduces latency, augments security, and decreases data conveyance expenses. It's a product of LEOcloud and facilitates real-time data processing at a speed up to 30 times faster in contrast to conventional satellite-to-ground techniques. The platform commends advanced encryption and employs Podman for the deployment of containerized applications. Space Edge fuels defense, commercial, and governmental missions, facilitating AI workloads, real-time analysis, and critical cloud operations in orbit.

What Segments Are Covered In The Multicloud Data Management Market Report?

The multicloud data management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Integration And Migration, Backup And Recovery, Security And Compliance, Disaster Recovery

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Integration, Data Orchestration, Data Governance, Data Security, Data Quality

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Support And Maintenance, Training, Managed Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Multicloud Data Management Market By 2025?

In 2024, the multicloud data management market was dominated by North America. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate in the upcoming forecast period. The report provides data on several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

