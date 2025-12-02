Petra's Treasury Glows In UAE Flag To Mark 54Th National Day, Celebrate Jordan-UAE Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – Petra's iconic Treasury lit up in the red, green, black, and white of the United Arab Emirates flag on Monday evening, commemorating the UAE's 54th National Day. The initiative, organized by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Amman, turned one of Jordan's most famous archaeological landmarks into a beacon of friendship between the two nations."This gesture reflects the deep, enduring ties between Jordan and the UAE under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," said Fares Al-Breizat, chairman of the Petra Authority. "It is more than a celebration it is a message of solidarity, respect, and regional unity."The lighting drew admiration from tourists and visitors, who snapped photos and shared the moment across social media, praising Petra not only as a global heritage site but as a stage for expressing shared values and cooperation between Arab nations.For Petra, already a symbol of Jordan's rich history, the event added a contemporary layer: the Treasury became a canvas for diplomacy, linking heritage with modern ties of friendship and mutual respect.