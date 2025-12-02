China Talks Signal Pivot Toward Digital Currency And Fintech Integration
Azerbaijan's central bank has taken a notable step in expanding its international financial partnerships, with the Bank's Governor leading a delegation to Beijing for talks with the People's Bank of China. The meeting, which centred on monetary policy, financial stability, payment systems, and digital currency regulation, signals a strategic effort by Baku to align itself with one of the world's most influential financial ecosystems. For Azerbaijan, the potential upside of such cooperation is significant, ranging from technological modernisation to enhanced resilience in the face of global economic volatility.Access to paid information is limited
