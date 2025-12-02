Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Talks Signal Pivot Toward Digital Currency And Fintech Integration

China Talks Signal Pivot Toward Digital Currency And Fintech Integration


2025-12-02 05:06:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's central bank has taken a notable step in expanding its international financial partnerships, with the Bank's Governor leading a delegation to Beijing for talks with the People's Bank of China. The meeting, which centred on monetary policy, financial stability, payment systems, and digital currency regulation, signals a strategic effort by Baku to align itself with one of the world's most influential financial ecosystems. For Azerbaijan, the potential upside of such cooperation is significant, ranging from technological modernisation to enhanced resilience in the face of global economic volatility.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN02122025000195011045ID1110424047



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search