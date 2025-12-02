Campaign To Allow 16-Year-Olds To Open Isas Wins Overwhelming Support From Public And Leading Finance Influencers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government is facing calls to lower the age at which savers and investors can open ISAs to 16, bringing it in line with the age at which people can leave school, work full time and, under Government proposals, vote. The initiative has received the backing of nine leading finance influencers who have countersigned a letter to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves calling on the Government to introduce the measure.

Joshua Raymond, UK Managing Director of XTB, said:“Empowering people to engage with their finances from a young age is essential for their future and the future of the wider economy. We believe that lowering the age for ISAs to 16 will send the right message at the right time. Accompanied by a programme of education from both the private and public sectors it could put a generation of young people on a path to a better financial future.”

As well as the backing of some of the UK's leading financial influencers, the campaign is supported by a large majority of the population. An independent survey of over 1,000 people conducted by Find Out Now on behalf of XTB found that 70% of young adults (18 to 24-year-olds) and 55% of parents backed lowering the ISA age to 16.

Mr Raymond said:“At the age of 16 people can work; they can join the army; they can even take up positions as company directors. Very soon, under Government proposals, they will be allowed to vote. It makes no sense that they are not allowed to manage their own finances with all the benefits that ISAs bring.”

ISAs are the UK most popular saving and investment product in the UK with over 15 million adult accounts opened in the 2023/24 tax year, according to HMRC data. Junior ISAs have also proved popular, with 1.3m accounts opened last year, however they are subject to restrictions that XTB believes is limiting their appeal to older adolescents. The deposit limit for JISAs, at £9,000 per year, is far lower than the £20,000 limit on adult Stocks & Shares ISAs or £12,000 on Cash ISAs. Perhaps more importantly, JISAs can only be opened by parents or guardians, and the account holder is not allowed to withdraw funds until they are 18, creating a real barrier for individuals who may have already achieved financial independence in other areas of their lives.

More information on the 'Invest at 16' campaign can be found at . The campaign is supported by the following financial influencers, with over 2.2 million followers:

Cameron Smith (Cazza Time)

Timothy Paul (Tempah Time)

Michael Taylor (Shifting Shares)

Mia McGrath (Frugal Chic)

James Beckett (Money Stocker)

Matthew Gay (Quid Squid)

Christos Fellas (Fellas Finance)

Will Gryba (NGPF)

Anna Brading (Mentora Money)

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors with instant access to financial markets from around the world, through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we support over 2,000,000 customers globally in achieving their investment and trading ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the continuing development of the online investing platform, enabling our customers to access 10800+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, and ETFs.

Our online platform is a top destination not only for investing but also market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars and courses to help our customers become better investors, irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat or phone.

In over 20 years of operation in financial markets, we have established 12 offices worldwide, including Poland, the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, Dubai and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world's largest supervisory authorities: Financial Conduct Authority, Polish Financial Supervision Authority, Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission and Financial Services Commission.

Visit for more information.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Contact:...