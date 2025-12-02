403
Senegalese leader says Thiaroye Massacre is struggle for African Identity
(MENAFN) Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye described the fight for recognition of the Thiaroye massacre as a “fight for the soul of Senegal and Africa” during a ceremony on Monday marking the 81st anniversary of the tragic event.
“The fight for Thiaroye is a fight for the soul of Senegal and Africa, so that no people will ever again be denied their history, their dignity, or even their right to exist freely," he stated, recalling the 1944 massacre in which French forces killed African soldiers who had served France during World War II and returned to Senegal.
Prior to the ceremony, President Faye and foreign dignitaries laid wreaths at the symbolic military cemetery in Thiaroye. Diplomatic representatives, invited guests, and families of the Senegalese soldiers who had served in France’s colonial army attended the event.
“The fight for justice will never be erased from our collective memory. The bloodshed was that of Africa,” Faye added. He announced that archaeological excavations have been ordered at the Thiaroye site and noted that France has offered support to Senegalese archaeologists by sharing its expertise.
“This work of remembrance is also oriented towards the future. The government is committed to strengthening the history of Thiaroye in our school curricula. This transmission must continue. Our children must know its stories and events," he emphasized.
Mamadou Diouf, chair of the Thiaroye massacre commemoration committee, said December 1 provides a chance to reassess the colonial regime’s legacy. He stressed that unresolved aspects of the massacre require further investigation and called for intensified historical research, asserting that Thiaroye remains central to Africa’s collective memory.
“Our only guiding principle remains the requirements of truth,” Diouf said, urging African nations to continue documenting and studying the crimes of the colonial era.
