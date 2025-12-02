Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Market To Reach USD $144.54 Billion By 2029 At 10.3% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Market In 2025?The real estate sector within opportunity zones has witnessed a swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $88.09 billion in 2024 to $97.51 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The past growth can be accredited to increased collaborations between public and private sectors in real estate, enhanced infrastructure development in specified areas, growing interest in the deferral of long-term capital gains, heightened knowledge about social impact investing, and the rise of corporate investment in community-centered projects.

The real estate market in opportunity zones is predicted to experience accelerated expansion in the coming years. An estimation shows it will reach a value of $144.55 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth in the forecast period include increased tax breaks from the federal government encouraging investors, escalating interest from private equity in neglected regions, growing need for economical housing options, initiative boosts for urban redevelopment and the enhanced involvement of institutional investors. Key trends predicted for the forecast period comprise the improvement of efficiency by technology-driven property management solutions, information analytics integration for investment choices, property tours and leasing facilitated by technology, incorporation of green energy solutions in real estate initiatives, and advances in modular and pre-built construction methods.

Download a free sample of the opportunity zone real-estate market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Market?

The anticipated rise in infrastructure development is set to boost the growth of the opportunity zone real estate sector. This development involves the planning, establishment, and preservation of critical physical and organizational constructions that foster economic advancement and societal functions. The growth of infrastructure networks enhances the appeal and viability of opportunity zone investments by improving transportation connectivity, public services, and overall habitability in under-developed regions. Consequently, opportunity zone real estate plans channel private investment into these areas, supplementing public infrastructure initiatives and promoting local economic growth. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (July 2023) shows a surge in the number of residences being built, with figures rising to 240,813 in the early parts of 2023, up from 240,065 in 2022. This suggests robust development activities that are supportive of real estate growth. Hence, increases in infrastructure development are bolstering the growth of the opportunity zone real estate sector by enhancing investment opportunities and backing regional revitalization.

Who Are The Key Players In The Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Industry?

Major players in the Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

. Starwood Capital Group L.P.

. Virtua Partners LLC

. CIM Group LLC

. RXR Realty LLC

. Bridge Investment Group LLC

. GTIS Partners

. Fundrise Inc.

. Grubb Properties Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Industry?

Leading firms in the opportunity zone real estate sector are strategizing on capital deployment optimization to enhance investment efficiency and expedite returns for investors. Capital deployment optimization involves the strategic distribution and administration of investment capital to increase returns, reduce risk, and secure efficient capital use across projects or assets. For example, CaliberCos Inc., a US-based capital market firm, inaugurated a unique Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund Roll-Up Program in October 2024, aimed at boosting efficiency in the deployment of capital in opportunity zone projects. The initiative lets investors postpone capital gains taxes via reinvestment in designated opportunity zones, with advantages such as basis increment after five to seven years and tax-exempt gains post ten years. By combining and managing multiple distressed assets into one fund, the program simplifies investment administration, speeds up redevelopment schedules, and enhances portfolio returns. This strategy not only refines the use of capital but also promotes economic rejuvenation in neglected communities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Market Report?

The opportunity zone real-estate market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Property Type: Residential, Commercial, Mixed-Use, Industrial, Other Property Types

2) By Investment Type: Direct Investment, Fund Investment, Real Estate Investment Trusts, Other Investment Types

3) By End-User: Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Developers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Residential: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Apartments, Affordable Housing

2) By Commercial: Office Buildings, Retail Centers, Hospitality Properties

3) By Mixed-Use: Residential-Commercial Complexes, Urban Redevelopment Projects, Transit-Oriented Developments

4) By Industrial: Warehouses, Distribution Centers, Manufacturing Facilities

5) By Other Property Types: Land Development, Agricultural Properties, Educational Institutions

View the full opportunity zone real-estate market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region from the previous year. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Opportunity Zone Real-Estate Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

/report/real-estate-global-market-report

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2025

/report/real-estate-rental-global-market-report

Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

/report/industrial-real-estate-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: