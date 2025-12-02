403
TECNO Sets New Standard for Middle East Skin Tone Imaging with Groundbreaking Saudi-Led Research
Riyadh, Tuesday 2 Dec 2025 - TECNO, the AI-driven innovative brand today announced the successful completion of a joint research project with the University of Leeds and Dar Al-Hekma University, dedicated to overcoming the challenges of accurate skin tone reproduction in Middle Eastern environments. By developing a localized Saudi skin tone database, creating a dedicated algorithm, and establishing psychometric standards for 'authentic' reproduction, the project provides a systemic solution to a key industry issue. This initiative marks a significant step in TECNO's "Glocalization" strategy, delivering truly imaging experiences both inclusive and tailored to regional needs.
Tackling Regional Challenges, Defining a New Standard in Saudi Arabia
Smart phone cameras face distinct difficulties in the broader Middle East. The region's distinctive and complex environmental and lighting conditions create unique imaging challenges, requiring highly localized calibration of smartphone cameras to accurately render skin tones under such specific circumstances. TECNO's research further revealed that the local skin tones are far more diverse than previous recognized, ranging from fair to deep, demanding unprecedented precision and inclusivity from imaging algorithms.
"There exists a common stereotype regarding skin tones in the Saudi region, but our in-depth study revealed a far broader and more diverse spectrum than generally perceived," said Professor Kaida Xiao, Professor in Color and Imaging Science in the School of Design at the University of Leeds. "This very diversity has driven us to deepen our research and strive for more precise and authentic representation of Saudi skin tones in imaging technology."
"Saudi Arabia is a nation rich with a beautiful spectrum of skin tones. What is remarkable is that TECNO is the first and only smartphone brand to conduct dedicated research here to truly understand and celebrate this diversity," Professor Ahmed Nasseraldin, Assistant Professor at Dar Al-Hekma University. "We are proud to participate in this ground-breaking initiative, providing local perspectives to help shape technology that authentically representative of who we are in Saudi Arabia."
Three Key Research Breakthroughs
Leveraging the tripartite expertise in color science, smartphone imaging technology, and local market insight, the research has significantly empowered the local calibration of TECNO's Universal Tone technology for Saudi Arabia. The collaboration yielded three key breakthroughs:
• A Localized Skin Tone Database and Benchmark: The team collected 1,794 authentic skin tone samples within Saudi Arabia, leading to the development of the industry's first custom multi-tone color card specifically for the Saudi market. This card provides an unprecedented precise benchmark for imaging calibration, ensuring localized relevance from the ground up.
• A Dedicated AWB Algorithm for Saudi Arabia: By systematically capturing Saudi-specific daylight and artificial light spectra and integrating the new skin tone database, the team developed a new generation Automatic White Balance (AWB) algorithm for portrait photography. This technology enables multi-dimensional refinements based on skin luminance and chrominance, accurately reflecting subtle variations even within the same ethnic group.
• Defining “Authenticity” Through Scientific Measure: Through rigorous psycho-visual experiments, the project established clear parameters for what Saudi consumers perceive as “real and acceptable” for skin tones. This transforms subjective notions of authenticity into a measurable, industry-applicable standard.
TECNO Universal Tone: A Continuing Commitment to Authentic Imaging
This recent study builds upon TECNO's ongoing commitment to multi-tone imaging innovation through its AI-powered Universal Tone technology, introduced in 2023. TECNO has consistently partnered with leading institutions worldwide to integrate local research findings into the evolution of technology.
Universal Tone technology represents a systematic engineering initiative within TECNO. As the only player in the industry that engages in deep collaboration with both international and regional academic institutions, TECNO is committed to building comprehensive skin tone databases and calibration capabilities. By mobilizing global R&D resources and establishing dedicated laboratories, the company has built an integrated, structured framework for skin tone measurement and reproduction, forming a truly systematic approach to inclusive imaging.
For consumers, this means clearer, more authentic images in which their own skin tones and individuality are accurately reflected. This transforms everyday photography into a more enjoyable and confident experience, fostering a greater sense of belonging and self-expression. The research findings will be applied to the future generation CAMON50 Series, enabling the technology to more accurately capture the skin tones of Saudi consumers for more authentic representation.
Advancing Cultural Pride with Inclusive Technology
This initiative aligns closely with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to foster a vibrant society that honors heritage while embracing modernity. By developing imaging technology that accurately arespectfully represents the beauty of Saudi people and culture, TECNO supports the Vision’s emphasis on cultural pride and progress. This effort underscores a shared commitment to a future where technology enhances national identity and individual dignity.
Driven by the “Stop at Nothing” ethos, TECNO’s Glocalization strategy goes beyond market entry. It embraces and celebrates local diversity. With a deepened understanding of the Saudi market, TECNO is not only pushing technological boundaries but also helping shape a global imaging standard where everyone can see themselves represented truthfully and proudly.
