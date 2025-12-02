IGS Challenge 2025: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Hosts Expanded Field & New Format

The excitement is building ahead of one of the most anticipated dates on the social golfing calendar, as the Indian Golfers Society (IGS) prepares to host its flagship IGS Challenge at the spectacular Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

This year's edition brings an elevated competitive edge and a refreshed tournament structure, as more than 100 players are expected to tee up for a 12:30 pm shotgun start on the region's first oceanfront championship course designed by Gary Player. With the sun, sea, and Saadiyat's signature coastal winds all in play, the challenge promises to be both thrilling and unforgiving.

True to its legacy, the Indian Golfers Society, established in 1996 and the only community of its kind in the UAE and Middle East, continues to unite more than 140 member professionals, business leaders, and high-net-worth individuals through premium golfing experiences. From the flagship Indian Independence Golf Cup to the Annual Dinner, every season reinforces the IGS tradition of camaraderie, competition, and community.

This year's IGS Challenge introduces a refined tournament format to elevate the competitive atmosphere:

Tournament Format: Individual Stableford

Players will compete across three divisions, ensuring a fair and exciting leaderboard throughout the field:

Elite Division

Players competing for gross prizes from the blue tees, with a handicap index cutoff. Up to two, and a maximum of three, gross prizes will be awarded.

Division A

Playing off the composite tees

Handicap Index: 0–11.5

Three net prizes on offer.

Division B

Playing off the composite tees

Handicap Index: 11.6 and above

Three net prizes on offer.

Adding to the fun and challenge, the event will also feature nine on-course special prizes, giving every golfer, regardless of division and skill, a chance to walk away a winner.

Beyond the competition itself, the event retains all the hallmarks that make the IGS Challenge a highlight of the season: exceptional hospitality, an evening of camaraderie, and surprise prizes.

“The response to this year's IGS Challenge has been phenomenal, reflecting the rapid growth and appeal of the Society,” said Arjun Khanna, Member of the IGS Management Committee.

“Saadiyat brings an energy and spectacle that players love, and as the second event on our annual calendar, it sets the tone for the season ahead. We're expecting a competitive field, a fantastic atmosphere, and another milestone moment for IGS.”

This year's tournament is supported by an impressive lineup of sponsors:

Nexus Insurance Brokers, Golf Superstore, Glenlivet, BMW, Celler Advisor, The Brain & Performance Centre, and Taj are partners whose trust and participation continue to elevate the IGS experience.

With Saadiyat's pristine fairways and championship-tested layout, the full spirit of the Indian Golfers Society will be on display on 11th December, which is steadily shaping up to be a day of competition, connection, and unforgettable moments.

Event Snapshot

· What: IGS Challenge

· When: 11 December 2025

· Where: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

· Tee Time: 12:30 pm

· Format: Shotgun Start