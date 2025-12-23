Top Crypto Blue Chips To Explode In 2026, Coinex Expert Reveals

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Market Outlook Faces Divergent Predictions for 2026 and Beyond

The trajectory of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and altcoins, remains a topic of intense debate among analysts. While some foresee a subdued altcoin season with liquidity consolidating into blue-chip assets, others predict prolonged bear markets and delayed peaks. Expert insights reveal a complex landscape shaped by macroeconomic factors, central bank policies, and historical cycles.



CoinEx Research anticipates limited altcoin rallying next year, with liquidity favoring established cryptocurrencies.

Despite cautious outlooks, Bitcoin 's price could reach $180,000 by 2026, driven by historical trends and macroeconomic tailwinds.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt suggests Bitcoin's next major peak might occur in 2029, following repeated parabolic cycles. Historical seasonal patterns show strength in Bitcoin's fourth quarter, though recent declines challenge this trend.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin

Sentiment: Cautiously optimistic with divergence in long-term outlooks

Price impact: Neutral-short-term fluctuations reflect ongoing market volatility and macroeconomic factors

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold-given the contrasting forecasts, maintaining positions while monitoring macroeconomic signals is advisable

Market context: Broader macroeconomic conditions and policy divergence are influencing crypto market cycles

Market Analysis and Expert Perspectives

According to CoinEx Research's chief analyst Jeff Ko, the traditional altcoin rally is unlikely to materialize in the near future. Instead, liquidity is expected to flow selectively into high-quality, widely adopted cryptocurrencies. Ko emphasizes that retail investors hoping for a broad altcoin surge will likely face disappointment, as liquidity becomes more concentrated among“blue-chip survivors” with established adoption.

Ko projects that Bitcoin's price could climb to approximately $180,000 by 2026, supported by modest global liquidity increases, despite divergent central bank policies. He notes that Bitcoin's historical correlation with M2 money supply growth has weakened since the launch of 2024 ETFs, indicating a less direct relationship than in previous cycles.

Meanwhile, veteran analyst Peter Brandt maintains a more cautious stance. He points out that Bitcoin's history includes five parabolic advances, each followed by declines exceeding 80%. Brandt suggests the current cycle is not yet complete and forecasts the next major bullish peak could occur in September 2029, aligning with the traditional four-year halving cycle and the expected 2028 event. Such a timeline could see Bitcoin retracing to around $25,000 during interim declines, highlighting the cyclical unpredictability.

Historically, the final quarter of the year has been favorable for Bitcoin, with eight out of the last 12 fourth quarters showing significant gains. However, recent data indicates a downturn in demand, with Bitcoin trading around $88,000 - a 30% drop from its October peak-signaling potential shifts in investor sentiment. Macro analyst Milk Road comments that recent market resets typically clear excess risk, possibly setting the stage for future strength, especially heading into 2026.

