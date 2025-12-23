Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Algeria Debates Criminalizing French Colonial Rule

2025-12-23 07:45:01
(MENAFN) Algeria’s parliament has begun discussions on a proposed law that would criminalize more than 130 years of French colonial domination in the North African nation, a move underscoring deep-rooted historical grievances and heightening strains with Paris.

Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People’s National Assembly—the country’s lower chamber—introduced the draft during a plenary session on Saturday, where legislators examined its framework ahead of a vote scheduled for December 24.

“The issue of criminalizing colonialism is a cause for the entire nation,” Boughali declared, describing the initiative as a “defining milestone in modern Algeria.”

During the debate, Abdelmalek Tachrift, minister for independence war veterans and their families, emphasized that the measure demonstrated Algeria’s refusal to “compromise” on its national memory or allow any challenge to what it considers historical truths.

“This qualitative step … embodies the condemnation of a defunct colonial system based on oppression and injustice, and at the same time confirms that victorious Algeria will never … accept any tampering with or relinquishment of the facts of its history,” the minister stated.

