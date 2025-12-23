403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Debates Criminalizing French Colonial Rule
(MENAFN) Algeria’s parliament has begun discussions on a proposed law that would criminalize more than 130 years of French colonial domination in the North African nation, a move underscoring deep-rooted historical grievances and heightening strains with Paris.
Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People’s National Assembly—the country’s lower chamber—introduced the draft during a plenary session on Saturday, where legislators examined its framework ahead of a vote scheduled for December 24.
“The issue of criminalizing colonialism is a cause for the entire nation,” Boughali declared, describing the initiative as a “defining milestone in modern Algeria.”
During the debate, Abdelmalek Tachrift, minister for independence war veterans and their families, emphasized that the measure demonstrated Algeria’s refusal to “compromise” on its national memory or allow any challenge to what it considers historical truths.
“This qualitative step … embodies the condemnation of a defunct colonial system based on oppression and injustice, and at the same time confirms that victorious Algeria will never … accept any tampering with or relinquishment of the facts of its history,” the minister stated.
Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People’s National Assembly—the country’s lower chamber—introduced the draft during a plenary session on Saturday, where legislators examined its framework ahead of a vote scheduled for December 24.
“The issue of criminalizing colonialism is a cause for the entire nation,” Boughali declared, describing the initiative as a “defining milestone in modern Algeria.”
During the debate, Abdelmalek Tachrift, minister for independence war veterans and their families, emphasized that the measure demonstrated Algeria’s refusal to “compromise” on its national memory or allow any challenge to what it considers historical truths.
“This qualitative step … embodies the condemnation of a defunct colonial system based on oppression and injustice, and at the same time confirms that victorious Algeria will never … accept any tampering with or relinquishment of the facts of its history,” the minister stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment