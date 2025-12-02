UDC Wins Gold And Silver At Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a new milestone that reinforces its position as one of the region's leading developers, United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, announced that it has won two prestigious accolades at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2025.

UDC received the Gold Award for 'Outstanding Marina' and the Silver Award for 'Sustainability,' as revealed during the awards ceremony held on 20 November 2025 at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

This recognition marks a major achievement for The Pearl Island Marina, inaugurated in 2007 and stretching along a five-kilometer waterfront.

The award comes following a rigorous and multi-layered evaluation process that included formal submissions, committee assessments, and an in-depth expert interview lasting two hours, underscoring the credibility and robustness of this recognition.

Commenting on the achievement, President and Chief Executive Officer of UDC, Yasser Al Jaidah said:“This recognition reflects the significant progress The Pearl Island Marina has made in delivering a world-class marine experience built on operational excellence and a firm commitment to environmental sustainability. Our efforts to develop an advanced and responsible marine environment continue to elevate the experience for yacht owners and visitors alike. This achievement also reinforces our vision for The Pearl Island as a fully integrated and vibrant destination, and we remain dedicated to investing in sustainable marine infrastructure that supports Qatar's long-term development goals.”

Today, the marina stands among the most advanced and vibrant in the Middle East, offering a dynamic marine lifestyle that combines high operational standards, hospitality excellence, and sustainable practices. The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards honor marinas that demonstrate excellence in safety, service quality, environmental practices, and innovation, and this year's win reflects how closely The Pearl Island Marina aligns with these principles by integrating advanced technologies, improving operational performance, enhancing visitor experiences, and strengthening customer loyalty.

UDC continues to advance its environmental efforts through impactful initiatives, most notably the“Sea Bin” project and the Collec'Thor initiative, both designed to maintain clean waters and protect marine life. To date, twenty water-filtration devices have been installed, successfully collecting over 150 kilograms of plastic waste and filtering more than eight million liters of seawater from The Pearl Island Marina.

The company also organised a large-scale seabed cleanup campaign with the participation of 250 professional divers, who removed more than 800 kilograms of plastic and metal waste from the seabed of Porto Arabia across an area of 30,000 square meters.