Trump Administration Dismisses Eight Immigration Judges
(MENAFN) The Trump administration terminated eight immigration judges in New York City on Monday, according to a report by a media outlet.
Citing two individuals familiar with the situation, the article stated that these removals followed an earlier round of staff cuts in New York’s immigration courts and are part of a broader national restructuring, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s push to accelerate deportation procedures.
All affected judges were let go from the immigration court offices at 26 Federal Plaza, a building that also hosts the New York City headquarters of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the report noted.
Among those dismissed was Amiena A. Khan, the assistant chief immigration judge at 26 Federal Plaza, who supervises a team of judges at the courthouse.
Earlier this year, around 90 immigration judges had already been dismissed nationwide, including six in New York City, out of a total of approximately 600 judges across the country, federal officials reported.
“The court has been basically eviscerated,” said Olivia Cassin, who had been terminated from her position as an immigration judge at another New York City courthouse in November, according to the report. Cassin had held the position for over a decade.
“It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre,” she was quoted as saying.
The dismissals came just two days after nearly 200 demonstrators gathered in Lower Manhattan to obstruct a possible ICE raid, generating frustration among federal authorities.
