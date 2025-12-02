403
Israeli forces injure five including children in Gaza despite truce
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Israeli military action injured five Palestinians in Gaza City on Tuesday, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement, according to the civil defense authorities.
The Gaza Civil Defense stated that the victims included two women and two children, who were hurt by fire from Israeli military vehicles targeting homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.
Teams from civil defense, working with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), evacuated dozens of civilians trapped by intense tank and drone attacks since the previous night.
Gaza City, along with Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, has recently been a primary focus of Israeli strikes, particularly in the eastern sections of these cities, which fall within the military-controlled yellow zone.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 356 Palestinians have died and over 900 others have been injured in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire went into effect on October 10.
Since October 2023, reports state that Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others, leaving the enclave devastated.
