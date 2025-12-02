403
U.S. Homeland Chief Advocates for Travel Ban on Multiple Countries
(MENAFN) US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday that she has advocated for a comprehensive travel ban targeting multiple countries, characterizing the proposal as essential for safeguarding American citizens.
"I just met with the President," Noem said on the US social media company X's platform, referring to Donald Trump.
"I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies," she said, emphasizing what she described as a threat to public safety and national resources.
Noem maintained that US policies should prioritize the welfare of American citizens.
"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to Americans. We don't want them. Not one," she said.
The Homeland Security chief did not specify which nations would be subject to the proposed restrictions or provide a timeline for potential implementation. The recommendation requires presidential approval and could face legal challenges if enacted, given previous court battles over similar executive orders during Trump's first administration.
No immediate response from the White House or State Department was available regarding the scope or feasibility of the proposed travel restrictions.
