Uavs Damage Power Facility In Odesa Region, Leaving More Than 36,000 Users Without Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

He stated that at night, the enemy launched another massive strike in the south of the Odesa region using Shahed-type UAVs. The targets were again civilian and energy infrastructure facilities.

Air Defense Forces were operating.

An energy facility, an administrative building, and several private households were damaged.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires, but the attack caused power outages. No information has been reported regarding casualties or injuries.

A crisis response team is working on site. Critical infrastructure is temporarily running on generators.

“Eleven Points of Invincibility have been set up to provide assistance to the population,” said the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

The DTEK Group reported on Telegram that, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 2 and damage to an energy facility, 36,300 users in the Odesa region were left without power, and another 8,000 households were reconnected using backup schemes.

Energy workers are already working hard to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 1, Russian combat drones attacked the Odesa region, causing fires in two buildings.