MES Indian School Hosts Fun Day For Staff

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a vibrant celebration of camaraderie, MES Indian School successfully hosted Admin Fun Day, a recreational staff programme, on December 27, 2025, at Al Kaaban Park and Al Ghariya Beach.

The event aimed to foster team spirit, well-being and solidarity among staff members through a well-curated blend of fun-filled activities and informal bonding.

The day was brimming with energy as staff enthusiastically engaged in a series of games and team-building activities, including grouping the numbers, same leg same hand movement race, musical chairs, balloon race, blow and burst, bombing the city, dumb charades, and live kitchen.

Participation was spirited, with cheers and laughter echoing across the beach and park venues.

In recognition of their active involvement and enthusiastic performance, all winners were felicitated with tokens of appreciation.

A heart-warming gift exchange segment added further delight, enhancing the sense of community and joy among the staff.

The day provided a welcome relief from the routine, creating memorable moments of laughter, and rejuvenation. The entire event, marked by its vibrant spirit and seamless organisation was coordinated by school Admin Team.