Qatar Welcomes 5.1 Million Tourists In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a leading global destination, welcoming more than 5.1 million visitors from around the world and reflecting the country's growing appeal on the international tourism map.

Qatar Tourism yesterday announced that visitors from around the globe were drawn to the country's dynamic year-round calendar of events and vibrant atmosphere, creating memorable experiences for every traveller.

It is pertinent to mention that, driven by world-class events, festivals, exhibitions, and sporting competitions, the nation offered visitors a rich blend of culture, entertainment, and innovation.

From international conferences and cultural celebrations to family-friendly attractions and luxury experiences, the country's vibrant atmosphere ensured that every traveller found something distinctive and memorable during their visit to the country.

This sustained influx of visitors underscores the success of Qatar's strategic investments in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, and destination marketing, while highlighting its ability to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences that cater to diverse global audiences and reinforce its reputation as a welcoming, modern, and culturally rich destination.

As the country moves toward its National Tourism Strategy 2030 goals, recent figures and initiatives reflect substantial progress, innovation, and increasing global appeal.

Among the most transformative developments is the QR20bn Simaisma coastal destination, set to become a landmark tourism and leisure hub. This project reflects Qatar's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth in the tourism sector, aligning with the broader national development vision.

The tourism sector also recorded a landmark year in 2025, with hotel room nights sold reaching 9.7 million and visitor numbers expected to reach their highest level in the country's history.

Officials note that Qatar has remained a focal point of regional and international attention following the FIFA World Cup, with tourism growth supported by infrastructure development, diversified events, and expanding hospitality offerings.

According to earlier data, during the first half of the year, international visitors reached 2.6 million, representing a 3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The GCC represented the largest share of foreign tourists with 36 percent, followed by Europe with 26 percent and the rest of Asia/Oceana with 22 percent. Among them, 57 percent of visitors travelled by air in the first half of 2025, while 33 percent arrived by land and 9 percent by sea.

The committee responsible for the GCC Tourism Capital officially announced Doha as the GCC Tourism Capital for 2026, within the framework of strengthening joint tourism cooperation among GCC member states.

Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar are set to announce further details in the coming period regarding the 'GCC Tourism Capital' programme in Doha. This will include joint Gulf initiatives, promotional campaigns, and a year-round programme of community, cultural, and entertainment events, designed to deliver sustainable economic and tourism impact and further strengthen Doha's position within the regional and global tourism landscape.

The tourism sector made a historic economic impact in 2024, contributing QR55bn to the national GDP, equating to 8 percent of total economic output.

This represents a 14 percent increase over 2023, reinforcing tourism's growing importance within Qatar's economic diversification framework.

Qatar is now well on track to meet its Tourism Strategy 2030 target of tourism contributing 12 percent of GDP.