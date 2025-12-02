Kazakhstan To Implement New Management Mechanisms For Industrial Sites

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to introduce new mechanisms for managing industrial sites to further enhance the development of the manufacturing sector, Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction, Ersayin Nagaspayev, announced at the government meeting, Trend reports.

Nagaspayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is actively pursuing a comprehensive policy to develop industrial sites across the country, focusing on providing essential infrastructure, including utility networks and logistics. Currently, the country is home to 16 special economic zones, which have attracted 10.4 trillion tenge in investment, and 66 industrial zones hosting 305 projects with a combined investment volume of 1.6 trillion tenge.

To support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Kazakhstan has also implemented a program to create small industrial zones. As of now, 25 small industrial zones have been set up, bringing in 44 enterprises.

Looking forward, Nagaspayev outlined plans to develop new management mechanisms for industrial sites, with a focus on securing infrastructure funding from various sources. This initiative is strategically designed to facilitate the ongoing expansion and viability of Kazakhstan's industrial and manufacturing domains.