Ministry Of Justice Receives ISO 22301 Certification For Business Continuity

Doha: In a new achievement reflecting the Ministry of Justice's commitment to strengthening its institutional framework and developing its operational capabilities, the Ministry has received ISO 22301 certification, a leading international standard for business continuity management.

This certification assesses an organisation's readiness to handle crises and emergencies and ensure the uninterrupted continuity of its operations.

This achievement represents a significant addition to the Ministry's journey in digital transformation and enhancing the quality of its institutional performance. It reflects the Ministry's success in building an integrated system for managing risks and ensuring the continuity of vital services.

It also confirms the Ministry's readiness to effectively address various challenges, including exceptional circumstances that may affect the work environment or the provision of judicial services to beneficiaries.

The ISO 22301 certification is one of the most prominent international certifications in the field of business continuity. It employs rigorous standards to evaluate an organisation's ability to plan, prepare for, and respond to crises, and to ensure the efficient and flexible continuity of critical operations. The Ministry of Justice successfully passed all stages of the assessment, reflecting the strength of its institutional structure and its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of its services.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Shared Services Affairs, Khamis Mohammed Al Buafra Al Kuwari emphasised the importance of this achievement, noting that it represents significant progress reflecting the development of the Ministry's work systems and its ability to implement global best practices in business continuity management.

He added that obtaining this certification not only demonstrates the Ministry's preparedness for emergencies but also underscores its commitment to providing sustainable and reliable judicial services under all circumstances.

Al Kuwari explained that the work teams focused on developing operational procedures and programmes to enhance operational flexibility and ensure a rapid and effective response to any emergency, which contributes to improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.