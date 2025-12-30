403
Over three hundred earthquakes happened in UK in 2025
(MENAFN) More than 300 seismic events were detected across the United Kingdom in 2025, according to newly released data from geological monitoring authorities.
By mid-December, a total of 309 earthquakes had been logged nationwide, as shown in figures compiled by seismology experts. The activity was spread across several areas, with notable concentrations in Perthshire and the western Scottish Highlands, southern Wales, as well as parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire in England, according to reports.
Most of the tremors were minor and went unnoticed by residents. However, an extensive nationwide network of around 80 seismic monitoring stations has been tracking underground movement with a high degree of precision, allowing even very weak events to be recorded.
Public awareness of the activity was still significant. Reports indicate that more than 1,300 people contacted monitoring services during the year to say they had felt an earthquake.
The strongest onshore tremors of 2025 were registered in the Perth and Kinross area. Two relatively powerful earthquakes struck near Loch Lyon on October 20, occurring just hours apart, with magnitudes of 3.7 and 3.6 respectively.
Data further show that seismic activity around Loch Lyon intensified toward the end of the year, with 34 of the total earthquakes recorded between October and December occurring in that area alone.
