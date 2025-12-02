403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron states allies are united as Russia peace talks begin
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Monday that discussions to assess Russia’s willingness for peace will commence “in line with what we decided last week,” emphasizing that allies remain united in backing Ukraine and upholding international law. Speaking in Paris alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after several hours of talks, Macron said the next diplomatic phase will focus on obtaining “full clarity” from Moscow for American mediators regarding its intentions.
US envoy Steve Witkoff was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, following US-Ukrainian talks in Florida on Sunday. Macron said, “In line with what we decided last week, discussions will now be launched so that Russia can provide full clarity to the American mediators regarding its willingness for peace.” He affirmed, “I have no doubt that we will all remain united alongside Ukraine, in defense of international law, peace, and security for our Europe.”
Macron criticized Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, calling them “an insult to rights and an obstacle to peace,” citing fresh strikes on Dnipro earlier in the day. He stressed that any peace plan must involve Kyiv, stating, “There is no finalized peace plan today,” and noting that territorial questions “can only be finalized by President Zelensky,” while matters like frozen assets, security guarantees, and EU sanctions “can only be finalized with the Europeans at the table.”
Further talks with US and European partners are planned to define the scope of American participation in long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Macron praised the US mediating role, saying, “We are in a situation where the United States has taken on a mediating role, and I commend the work carried out by the American team.”
He also announced a new EU sanctions round targeting Russian oil revenues and the so-called “ghost fleet” used to circumvent shipping restrictions. “This is the first time we’ve had such a comprehensive sanctions plan,” Macron said, adding that pressure on Russia’s energy sector “will be at the highest since the beginning of the war.”
According to Ukrainian officials, the Florida discussions focused on where a potential peace agreement would define the de facto border with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the session as “productive” and “successful” as negotiations continue on a peace plan to end the conflict.
US envoy Steve Witkoff was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, following US-Ukrainian talks in Florida on Sunday. Macron said, “In line with what we decided last week, discussions will now be launched so that Russia can provide full clarity to the American mediators regarding its willingness for peace.” He affirmed, “I have no doubt that we will all remain united alongside Ukraine, in defense of international law, peace, and security for our Europe.”
Macron criticized Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, calling them “an insult to rights and an obstacle to peace,” citing fresh strikes on Dnipro earlier in the day. He stressed that any peace plan must involve Kyiv, stating, “There is no finalized peace plan today,” and noting that territorial questions “can only be finalized by President Zelensky,” while matters like frozen assets, security guarantees, and EU sanctions “can only be finalized with the Europeans at the table.”
Further talks with US and European partners are planned to define the scope of American participation in long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Macron praised the US mediating role, saying, “We are in a situation where the United States has taken on a mediating role, and I commend the work carried out by the American team.”
He also announced a new EU sanctions round targeting Russian oil revenues and the so-called “ghost fleet” used to circumvent shipping restrictions. “This is the first time we’ve had such a comprehensive sanctions plan,” Macron said, adding that pressure on Russia’s energy sector “will be at the highest since the beginning of the war.”
According to Ukrainian officials, the Florida discussions focused on where a potential peace agreement would define the de facto border with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the session as “productive” and “successful” as negotiations continue on a peace plan to end the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment