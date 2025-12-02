Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhurandhar To Akhanda 2: 21 Big Films To Hit Theatres This First Friday Of December

2025-12-02 01:11:23
More than 20 films in different languages are releasing in theaters this first week of December. Some have created strong buzz, while others lack promotion. Here's a quick look at all the movies arriving this Friday.

Genre:Spy Action ThrillerRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Hindi)Cast:Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye KhannaDirector:Aditya Dhar

Genre:Action DramaRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Pan-India)Cast:Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha MenonDirector:Boyapati Srinu

Genre: Action Crime Mystery ThrillerRelease: Dec 5, 2025 (Malayalam)Cast:Mammootty, Vinayakan, Rajisha VijayanDirector: Jithin K. Jose

Genre:Action ComedyRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Tamil)Cast:Karthi, Krithi Shetty, RajkiranDirector:Nalan Kumarasamy

Genre:Family Drama ThrillerRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Kannada)Cast:Rithvik Mathad, Chitra AacharDirector:Rishit Shetty

Genre:Mystery Psychological ThrillerRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Malayalam)Cast:Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji PanickerDirector:Jithin Suresh T.

Also releasing: Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (English), Game of Loans (Tamil), Evadi Cinimaki Vaade Hero (Telugu), Kempu Haladi Hasiru (Kannada), Pongala (Malayalam), and more.

