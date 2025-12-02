Dhurandhar To Akhanda 2: 21 Big Films To Hit Theatres This First Friday Of December
More than 20 films in different languages are releasing in theaters this first week of December. Some have created strong buzz, while others lack promotion. Here's a quick look at all the movies arriving this Friday.
Genre:Spy Action ThrillerRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Hindi)Cast:Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye KhannaDirector:Aditya Dhar
Genre:Action DramaRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Pan-India)Cast:Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha MenonDirector:Boyapati Srinu
Genre: Action Crime Mystery ThrillerRelease: Dec 5, 2025 (Malayalam)Cast:Mammootty, Vinayakan, Rajisha VijayanDirector: Jithin K. Jose
Genre:Action ComedyRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Tamil)Cast:Karthi, Krithi Shetty, RajkiranDirector:Nalan Kumarasamy
Genre:Family Drama ThrillerRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Kannada)Cast:Rithvik Mathad, Chitra AacharDirector:Rishit Shetty
Genre:Mystery Psychological ThrillerRelease:Dec 5, 2025 (Malayalam)Cast:Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji PanickerDirector:Jithin Suresh T.Also releasing: Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (English), Game of Loans (Tamil), Evadi Cinimaki Vaade Hero (Telugu), Kempu Haladi Hasiru (Kannada), Pongala (Malayalam), and more.
