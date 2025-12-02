Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Black Friday Online Spending Reaches Historic USD11.8B in U.S.


2025-12-02 12:54:58
(MENAFN) American consumers unleashed a historic $11.8 billion in online spending on Black Friday, surging past last year's $10.8 billion, Adobe Analytics data reveals.

The platform anticipates Cyber Monday on December 1 will eclipse that figure, projecting a staggering $14.2 billion in digital transactions.

Adobe Analytics forecasts total online holiday spending between November 1 and December 31 will reach $253.4 billion this year, climbing from $241.1 billion in 2024.

Salesforce, a U.S. cloud-based software company, documented worldwide Black Friday expenditures hitting $79 billion, with $18 billion originating from the United States—representing year-over-year growth of 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

However, Salesforce data exposes a critical underlying trend: prices jumped an average of 7 percent while order volumes contracted by 1 percent, indicating the spending surge stems primarily from inflation rather than robust consumer appetite.

