Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter's Arrival Delayed? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Though the temperature rose at the end of November, Bengal's weather is set to change at the start of December. The Alipore weather office reports that the mercury will start to drop by the end of the week

The weather has been changing since mid-November. After a few cool days, the mercury has risen for the last six days. After hovering around 16-17 degrees for six straight days, the temperature hit 18 degrees on the last day of November. It's not cold even at the start of December.

According to the weather office, real winter hasn't arrived yet. Besides, the weather pattern in Bengal is set to change from the middle of this week. The mercury is gradually rising. While it feels cool in the morning and at night, it gets warmer as the day goes on.

According to the Alipore weather office on Monday, the minimum temperature in the state's western districts is hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Kalyani was the coldest in South Bengal at 14 degrees. In the plains of North Bengal, Alipurduar was the coldest at 13 degrees.

According to the weather office, the mercury will gradually drop after Tuesday. By next Friday-Saturday, the city's minimum temperature could be around 15 degrees, and in the western districts, it could fall to around 11 degrees.

