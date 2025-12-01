Qatar Shell Celebrates Qatari Talent With Special Guest Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the inspiring theme“My Impact, Our Energy,” Qatar Shell proudly hosted its annual Qatarisation Day, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing Qatari talent and advancing national development.

The event was graced by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who shared words of encouragement with Qatar Shell's leadership and Qatari workforce. Her Excellency captivated the audience with her inspiring words:“Your country sees you, your country needs your support, and your country believes in your potential.”

Throughout her speech she highlighted the strong collaboration between Qatar Museums and Qatar Shell, noting that Shell is a founding member of the upcoming Dadu Children's Museum, and together they proudly collaborate on Shell Eco-marathon, which is set to return to Qatar for its second edition in 2026.

The Qatarisation event also featured an engaging panel discussion where Qatari professionals at Shell shared insights on technical challenges and opportunities in the energy sector, their personal growth journeys, and their aspirations to contribute to Qatar's evolving energy landscape.

Today, Qatar Shell employs over 350 Qatari nationals, many of whom hold senior leadership positions, reflecting the company's steadfast commitment to developing local talent.

The celebration concluded with an awards ceremony honouring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Qatarisation in 2025. Qatar Shell's leadership recognised Qatari talent for achievements in areas such as performance, leadership and collaboration.

In his closing remarks, Qatar Shell's Managing Director, Rob Maxwell, addressed the Qatari team with a heartfelt message:“Strive to be the catalyst for change, not merely a contributor. You are the driving force behind genuine energy and meaningful purpose, and your efforts play a vital role in advancing the State of Qatar as we work together to realise the nation's ambitions.”