Storytelling In The Spotlight: 'Imagine' Earns Multiple Awards

Imagine features 15 stories from 2024, showcasing the company's commitment and progress in improving health for people, animals, communities, and the planet – driven by their 'Sustainable Development for Generations' strategy. These stories from around the world are enriched with strategic insights, an interactive worldmap of achievements, and key figures that illustrate the impact made.

This innovative platform has now won multiple awards for its new approach to sustainability communications:



An 'Award of Excellence' for strategic storytelling from the 31stCommunicator Awards, which honor excellence and innovation across all areas of communication - judged by a panel of industry-leading professionals.

'Gold' for Best Design and 'Silver' in Pharma at the German Stevie Awards. The 2024 Annual Report also earned Gold for Pharma and Best Annual Reports, underscoring the company's strength in corporate communications. The Stevie® Awards are the leading global business honors recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide. The Red Dot Design Award was granted for both Imagine and the Annual Report Magazine, which were published in the same year. These awards recognize exceptional design quality, creativity, and the outstanding collaboration behind these projects.

On top of that, Imagine was shortlisted from over +800 companies for the prestigious REUTERS Global Sustainability Award in the category Sustainability Communications – the world's leading awards celebrating leadership in sustainable business.

These awards also recognize the dedication of the Boehringer employees worldwide, whose stories are showcased on the hub – driving initiatives, overcoming challenges, and creating real impact. Most importantly, they highlight a powerful message: tackling sustainability challenges requires everyone to be onboard, across industries, sectors, and borders.

Explore the award-winning stories on Imagine: a sustainability story hub.