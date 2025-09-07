Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From Surplus To Strength: Financial Trajectory Defies Regional Headwinds

From Surplus To Strength: Financial Trajectory Defies Regional Headwinds


2025-09-07 08:07:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's economic performance in the first eight months of 2025 underscores the nation's fiscal resilience and effective economic management. With a notable budget surplus, increased foreign exchange reserves, and a growing monetary base, Azerbaijan is demonstrating a robust economic trajectory.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN07092025000195011045ID1110027492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search