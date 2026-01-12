Why Is Cuba Strategic For The United States? Expert Explains Amid Venezuela Crisis

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Caribbean island nation of Cuba, which is a little smaller than the State of Pennsylvania in the United States, located in the Atlantic Ocean, is now under US President Donald Trump's radar after he launched a 'large-scale' attack on the South American nation of Venezuela and arrested President Nicolas Maduro. America's interest in Cuba is much more than just the geographical reasoning; it's borderline strategic.

Soon after the turn of the year into 2026, Donald Trump carried out military strikes on Venezuela and captured Maduro amid allegations about the leader turning the country into a“narco-state” and manipulating elections.

| Why Greenland is the new flashpoint in Trump's 2026 foreign policy

Weeks after the arrest, Venezuela is now run by an interim government led by interim President Delcy Rodríguez, with the United States as its watchdog till the country elects a new leader to replace Maduro. Trump, in a recent post, threatened Cuba for its deals with Venezuela, bringing the small island nation in the crosshairs of the world's largest economy.

Why is Cuba in Trump's crosshairs?

On 11 January 2026, US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, said that Cuba has lived for many years, allegedly providing“security services” to Venezuela in exchange for oil and money from the 'Venezuelan dictators.'

Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) data suggests that Venezuela holds one of the largest oil reserves in the world, reportedly with more than 300 million barrels of crude.

President Trump said that after the US' intervention, Venezuela does not need protection from Cuba anymore,“from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years.” He also disclosed that there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba and suggested that the country makes a deal with the United States before it becomes“too late.”

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” said Donald Trump in his recent post on Truth Social.

| Rubio's childhood boast about Cuba in focus as Trump tightens stance on nation Why is Cuba strategically significant for United States?

Geographically, the Republic of Cuba is located somewhere between 90 and 110 kilometres away from Florida, United States. Apart from the US, the country shares its sea borders with The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Mexico, with a land area of 109,820 sq km and a water territory of 1,040 sq km, and a coastline of 3,735 km, according to CIA data.

On the global maritime trade front, Cuba is located right next to the Windward Passage, which in turn connects to the Panama Canal, a key trade route connecting the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean, commonly used by shipping companies.

“Cuba occupies a unique place in the foreign policy of the United States, encompassing geographic proximity, political influence, and economic potential. Cuba has access to the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, two maritime corridors essential for commerce and defence of the United States. Cuba's location near the Panama Canal enhances its role in global trade, making stability in Cuba vital for international shipping and energy transport for the United States,” said Deni Shah, Head of Customs & International Trade, Bhuta Shah and Co LLP.

| Trump may exclude Exxon from Venezuela oil plans - 'They're playing too cute' Cuba's political dynamic

The Communist state of Cuba, which is now led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, has had a long-standing relationship with its neighbour, the United States, which turned sour in the late 1950s after the leader, Fidel Castro, overthrew the then-regime and set up a socialist state in the country.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations data, the United States intended to isolate the island from the country in both economic and diplomatic terms, even later imposed several sanctions over the years.

The relations started to worsen since the Cold War, when in 1959, Fidel Castro and his group seized power in Cuba, overthrowing the US-backed government. Soon after the Cuban revolution, America recognised Castro's government but started imposing its sanctions on the country.

After this move, the Republic of Cuba started increasing its trade flow with the Soviet Union, leveraging the opportunity from the fallout with the US federal government. Although Barack Obama tried to ease the tensions between the two countries, US President Donald Trump has gone against the move with his recent threat.

When talking about Cuba, people often recall the Cuban Missile Crisis, which severed the diplomatic ties of the country with the United States. It all started when the Cuban government allowed the Soviets to set up a secret nuclear missile on the island nation, soon after America's attempt to take over Castro's government.

After a thirteen-day showdown in October 1962 between US President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev, which nearly escalated into nuclear war, the Soviets agreed to withdraw the missiles in exchange for Kennedy's word not to invade Cuba and remove US nuclear missiles from Turkey.

| Cuba rejects Trump oil threat, says US cannot dictate its energy purchases Cuba's role in trade

A global trade expert, Deni Shah also said that the economic crisis in Cuba increases the risk of migration and drug trafficking into the United States, which is prompting America to exert political pressure.

“Militarily, Cuba's proximity to the United States is a threat, especially with the growing influence of Russia and China in Cuba through military and intelligence ties, investment in infrastructure and telecommunications,” Shah told Mint.

The island nation holds the world's third-largest reserves of critical minerals like cobalt and nickel, which are critical for making components for electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, etc.

CIA data also revealed that the country holds other key minerals like iron ore, chromium, copper, salt, timber, silica, and petroleum.

“Cuba's significance also extends beyond trade routes. Cuba holds the world's third-largest reserves of cobalt and vast deposits of nickel, critical for electric vehicles, semiconductors, and integrated circuits. A stable Cuban regime will also help the United States expand trade in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and energy,” said the expert amid Donald Trump's threat of consequences.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual experts, not Mint.