Donald Trump Signs Order To Grant Tariff Exemptions Starting Monday For 'Aligned Partners' - Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order offering tariff exemptions from Monday, 8 September 2025, to trading partners who strike a deal on industrial exports such as nickel, gold, among other metals and pharmaceutical compounds and chemicals, reported the news agency Reuters on Saturday, 6 September 2025.

According to the agency report, the latest executive order identifies more than 45 categories for zero import tariffs into the United States for 'aligned partners' who can come up with framework pacts to cut Trump tariffs and duties imposed on world nations.

The tariff exemptions are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. (EDT) on Monday, 8 September 2025. The executive order signed by the US President brings tariffs with its commitments in the existing framework, which deals with allies such as Japan and the European Union.

According to the agency report, zero-tariff items identified in the executive order include graphite and various forms of nickel, which are key ingredients in stainless steel manufacturing and electric vehicle batteries.

Generic pharmaceuticals, including anaesthetic lidocaine and reagents used in medical diagnostic tests, are also included under the zero-tariff items.

The trade deal also includes various types of gold imports, from powders and leaf to bullion. Tariffs will also be scrapped on other items, like natural graphite, neodymium magnets, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), certain plastics, and polysilicon.

Trump's tariff move

Since his appointment as the 47th US President, Donald Trump has spent the first seven months imposing massive tariffs on world nations and revamping the global trading system.

In his recent executive order, Trump said that his willingness to reduce tariffs depends on the 'scope and economic value' of a trade partner's commitments to the United States in its agreement on 'reciprocal trade' and US national interest.

The tariff cuts items that“cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States” or produced in sufficient volume to meet the domestic demand of the nation, according to the agency report.

A White House official told the news agency that the order creates new carveouts for some agricultural products, aircraft and parts, and non-patented articles for use in pharmaceuticals.

The official also said that in situations where a country has struck a "reciprocal" trade deal with the United States, this will allow the U.S. Trade Representative, the Commerce Department, and customs to waive tariffs on covered imports without a new executive order from Trump.