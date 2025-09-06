Donald Trump Signs Order To Grant Tariff Exemptions Starting Monday For 'Aligned Partners' - Details
According to the agency report, the latest executive order identifies more than 45 categories for zero import tariffs into the United States for 'aligned partners' who can come up with framework pacts to cut Trump tariffs and duties imposed on world nations.
The tariff exemptions are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. (EDT) on Monday, 8 September 2025. The executive order signed by the US President brings tariffs with its commitments in the existing framework, which deals with allies such as Japan and the European Union.Also Read | Trump, Modi take a step forward balancing tariff row: Will it bear fruit? Which are the zero-tariff items?
According to the agency report, zero-tariff items identified in the executive order include graphite and various forms of nickel, which are key ingredients in stainless steel manufacturing and electric vehicle batteries.
Generic pharmaceuticals, including anaesthetic lidocaine and reagents used in medical diagnostic tests, are also included under the zero-tariff items.
The trade deal also includes various types of gold imports, from powders and leaf to bullion. Tariffs will also be scrapped on other items, like natural graphite, neodymium magnets, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), certain plastics, and polysilicon.Trump's tariff move
Since his appointment as the 47th US President, Donald Trump has spent the first seven months imposing massive tariffs on world nations and revamping the global trading system.Also Read | 'Fully reciprocate': PM Modi on Trump's 'will be friends' remark amid tariff row
In his recent executive order, Trump said that his willingness to reduce tariffs depends on the 'scope and economic value' of a trade partner's commitments to the United States in its agreement on 'reciprocal trade' and US national interest.
The tariff cuts items that“cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States” or produced in sufficient volume to meet the domestic demand of the nation, according to the agency report.
A White House official told the news agency that the order creates new carveouts for some agricultural products, aircraft and parts, and non-patented articles for use in pharmaceuticals.
The official also said that in situations where a country has struck a "reciprocal" trade deal with the United States, this will allow the U.S. Trade Representative, the Commerce Department, and customs to waive tariffs on covered imports without a new executive order from Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment