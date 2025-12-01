South Korea: Liberal, Conservative Groups To Gather In Yeouido To Mark 1St Martial Law Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Dec 2 (IANS) Liberal and conservative civic groups of South Korea plan to hold separate rallies in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

About 3,000 people representing various liberal civic groups will gather at Exit 5 of National Assembly Station in Yeouido at 7 p.m. to reflect on their efforts to defy the December 3 martial law and impeach Yoon.

Notably, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to participate in the outdoor rally, according to the presidential office.

Following the rally, the liberal activists plan to march towards the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), also located on Yeouido.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor group, will hold separate rallies at the same location.

On the other hand, about 400 conservative activists supporting Yoon plan to gather at Exit 3 of National Assembly Station at 2 p.m. to call for Lee's resignation. They will then march towards the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Party and the PPP.

Another group of conservatives plan to hold a rally in front of the PPP headquarters at 3 p.m. to assert the legitimacy of the martial law imposition and oppose the party's apology for the emergency measure.

Yoon's supporters will also gather at Hongik University Station in western Seoul on Wednesday morning before marching towards the presidential office in Yongsan, Yonhap news agency reported.

The 2024 South Korean martial law crisis was a political crisis in South Korea triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. On December 3, 2024, at 22:27 Korea Standard Time (KST), Yoon, then the president of South Korea, announced the imposition of martial law during a televised address.

The declaration was opposed by both parties and resulted in protests. On December 4, 190 legislators who had arrived at the National Assembly Proceeding Hall unanimously passed a motion to lift martial law, despite attempts by the Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command to prevent the vote. Yoon and his cabinet lifted martial law and soon disbanded the Martial Law Command.

The opposition subsequently began impeachment proceedings against Yoon and said it would continue to do so if he did not resign. Uproar over the declaration has led to the resignation of several officials in Yoon's administration, including Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who urged Yoon to enact martial law during a last-minute cabinet meeting shortly before the declaration and was second-in-command of the martial law order.

Yoon, as well as other officials of his administration, and military officers were investigated for their role in the implementation of the decree.

On December 7, Yoon issued an apology for declaring martial law. The next day, the former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested and sent to a detention facility for his role in the martial law order, where he would later attempt suicide shortly before a warrant could be filed against him. On December 12, Yoon stated that he would "fight to the end" and that the martial law declaration was an "act of governance" to protect against anti-state forces.

It is more widely believed that the declaration was motivated by political issues with the DPK-controlled Assembly over repeated impeachment attempts against officials, opposition to his budget, and various scandals involving him and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

Yoon was impeached on December 14 by the National Assembly and suspended from office pending a final ruling by the Constitutional Court on whether to confirm his removal from the presidency. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo served as acting president until he himself was also impeached on December 27, making Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok acting president. However, Han's impeachment was overturned by the Constitutional Court on March 24, reinstating him as acting president.

Yoon was arrested on January 15. On January 26, he was indicted for leading an insurrection, becoming the first sitting president to be arrested and indicted in South Korean history. On April 4, the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld Yoon's impeachment and removal from office over the martial law declaration.