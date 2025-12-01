Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Ditwah Weakens Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather: Cyclone Ditwah has lost its intensity and turned into a deep depression. Meteorological Department said although chance of cyclone decreased, there is a possibility of rain

Cyclone 'Ditva', which formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts, weakened on Sunday evening. The Hyderabad Met Centre announced on Monday that it has lost its cyclone status and turned into a deep depression.

This deep depression, which moved northwards from Sunday night, became more concentrated in the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning. The Met department said it is 50 km east-southeast of Chennai and about 200 km south-southeast of Nellore.

It is expected to weaken further as it travels along the coast in the next 12 hours. It will reach a normal depression level near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra. It might then reach about 30 km from the Chennai coast.

Due to Ditva, light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Telangana today. Conditions will turn dry from Wednesday. Max temps around 28°C, min around 17°C. Light rain was recorded in several districts in the last 24 hours.

Even as Ditva weakens, rain is likely in AP and Telangana. In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain is possible in South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts.

Due to Ditva's effect, strong northerly winds are blowing across the state. Night temperatures dropped to 14°C in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Kumram Bheem districts. The cold has slightly increased in other districts too.