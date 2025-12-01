No Infiltration From Across Loc This Year: BSF

Inspector General of the BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The Border Security Force on Monday said there was no terrorist infiltration into Kashmir across the Line of Control during the current year, with security forces foiling all four attempts made by terror operatives. Eight infiltrators were killed and five others were pushed back, a senior BSF officer said.

Inspector General of the BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, said the force, in close coordination with the Army, ensured complete domination of the LoC, preventing any successful intrusion. He was speaking to reporters on the 61st Raising Day of the BSF.

“The BSF along with the Army ensured effective and impactful domination of the LoC, which led to neutralisation of all the infiltration attempts this year from the Kashmir Valley. The force has also contributed immensely in maintaining a strong security grid in the hinterland, including during the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025,” Yadav said.

He said eight terrorists were neutralised while five others were forced to retreat. The BSF is keeping a watch on all sixty nine active launching pads along the LoC, where an estimated one hundred to one hundred twenty terrorists are waiting to infiltrate, he added. Training camps across the border also remain under close intelligence scrutiny.

Yadav said the BSF Kashmir Frontier has been effectively manning the three hundred forty three kilometre LoC in coordination with the Army. In addition to LoC duties, BSF units continue to secure vital installations and assist police and other agencies in safeguarding civilians.