Inside White House Christmas This Year: Melania Trump Adds LEGO Art, 51 Festive Trees, More

The 2025 festive season at The White House has kicked off in spectacular fashion, as First Lady Melania Trump revealed the mansion's holiday décor under the theme 'Home Is Where the Heart Is.' The decorations - unveiled 1 December 2025 - are designed to evoke generosity, patriotism and gratitude at a time when the nation marks the 250th anniversary of its founding.

Christmas 2025 at The White House - Trees, LEGOs and a Gingerbread Showpiece

This year's display features no fewer than 51 Christmas trees across the White House. The official tree - an 181⁄2-foot concolor fir from Korson's Tree Farms in Michigan - will take pride of place in the Blue Room, as is tradition. The fir was delivered in horse-drawn carriage by a pair of Clydesdale horses, a nod to nostalgic festive pageantry.

The Blue Room tree carries special significance this year: it honours“Gold Star” families - families who have lost loved ones in active military service. The decorations include more than 2,800 gold stars, plus ornaments representing each U.S. state's official bird and flower, symbolising hope, unity and remembrance.

Meanwhile, the Green Room takes on a playful, family-orientated spirit. Here, the décor transforms the space into a kind of“game room,” with playing cards, dominoes and even LEGO portraits of two U.S. presidents - the country's first, George Washington, and the incumbent, Donald Trump - each crafted from over 6,000 LEGO pieces.

In the State Dining Room, a striking gingerbread model of the White House - built from 120 pounds of gingerbread dough - gives an edible (though not to be eaten) miniature recreation of the mansion's South Portico and offers a peek inside the private residence's Yellow Oval Room.

The decorations have been curated to reflect more than just holiday cheer. Mrs. Trump's theme celebrates the home as a place of love, warmth and shared memories - values she says are especially poignant during times of movement and change.

The display also pays tribute to military sacrifice, with the Blue Room tree standing as a moving homage to families who have lost loved ones in service of the nation.

Moreover, the décor ties into broader celebrations around America's 250th anniversary in 2026, weaving in patriotic motifs and national symbols in various rooms of the mansion.

When will The White House start public tours?

This year's holiday showcases come at a time of structural change: the East Wing of the White House was recently demolished to make way for a new ballroom under President Trump 's direction.

The demolition has necessitated changes to the traditional tour route for holiday visitors. Public tours, arranged through congressional offices, are scheduled to resume from December 2, 2025, offering visitors a modified path through the State Floor that still allows them to experience the festive decorations.