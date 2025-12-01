Howard Community College And Medstar Health Launch Cardiovascular Technician Apprenticeship Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nation's First at a Community College

COLUMBIA, MD, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) and MedStar Health have announced a new Cardiovascular Technician (CV Tech) Registered Apprenticeship Program, launching in January 2026. Through this innovative partnership, 15 apprentices will be employed full-time by MedStar Health while completing HCC's Cardiovascular Technology certificate program.

“This program is a powerful example of what happens when higher education and industry come together to meet workforce needs,” said Daria J. Willis, president of Howard Community College.“Our continued partnership with MedStar Health not only strengthens the region's healthcare system but also provides life-changing opportunities for students to build rewarding, high-demand careers.”

The apprenticeship was developed in response to a growing need for skilled cardiovascular technicians across MedStar hospitals. This initiative positions HCC as a national leader in registered apprenticeship. The college will be the first community college in the United States-and the first institution in Maryland-to sponsor a cardiovascular technician apprenticeship. Building on an already strong partnership, most notably through the successful Surgical Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program, MedStar approached HCC to help create a pipeline of qualified CV Tech professionals through the earn-while-you-learn model.

“The Maryland Department of Labor congratulates Howard Community College and MedStar Health on launching this groundbreaking cardiovascular technician registered apprenticeship” said Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu.“This program opens new doors for Marylanders to build meaningful careers in healthcare while helping our communities access the critical care they need. With this newest occupation approved, HCC now offers the most nontraditional registered apprenticeship programs of any sponsor in the state-demonstrating its leadership and commitment to creating real opportunities for people and addressing urgent workforce shortages."

Apprentices will receive full tuition, fees, and books paid by MedStar Health and earn a salary as full-time employees while pursuing their studies at HCC. The 18–24 month program combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training. Upon completion, apprentices will earn an Invasive Cardiovascular Technology Certification, positioning them for long-term career success in the healthcare field.

The new CV Tech apprenticeship reflects HCC's commitment to developing innovative pathways that connect students with sustainable, well-paying careers while meeting the workforce demands of the region's employers.

