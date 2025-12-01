Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Security Progress With Halborn Ahead Of Q4 2025 V1 Testnet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol in development, today announced that independent auditor Halborn Security is formally reviewing its lending and borrowing smart contracts, marking a key security milestone ahead of the project's planned Q4 2025 V1 testnet launch.









In an update shared on X, the team stated:

“Independent audit in progress. HalbornSecurity is reviewing Mutuum's lending & borrowing contracts. Code is finalized and under formal analysis. We'll provide regular updates and confirm the testnet launch window soon.”

This announcement confirms that Mutuum's core protocol contracts have been finalized and are now undergoing third-party formal analysis as part of the final preparation phase before live testing begins.

Halborn Audit and Upcoming V1 Testnet

Halborn Security, a recognized blockchain security firm, is conducting an in-depth review of Mutuum Finance's on-chain lending and borrowing logic. The audit covers the protocol's smart contracts responsible for deposits, borrowing, interest accrual, and liquidations.

The Halborn engagement follows a prior smart contract review by CertiK, where Mutuum Finance earned a 90/100 Token Scan score. Together, these audits are intended to provide multiple layers of assurance before the protocol goes live.

Mutuum Finance has previously confirmed that its V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Once the Halborn audit progresses to later stages, the team plans to announce a more precise testnet window and provide ongoing security updates.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a non-custodial DeFi lending and borrowing platform designed to offer structured, transparent access to on-chain liquidity.

The protocol uses a dual lending structure:



In a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users supply assets like ETH or stablecoins into pooled markets and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest, providing yield tied to real activity.

In a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) environment, users will be able to structure isolated lending arrangements for more volatile or niche assets, including tokens such as DOGE or SHIB, without impacting the main liquidity pools.

The system is designed so that collateral rules, interest calculations, and liquidation processes are handled programmatically by smart contracts, allowing users to retain self-custody of their assets.

V1 Protocol Core Features

The upcoming V1 testnet release is expected to showcase the protocol's foundation, including:



A live liquidity pool for pooled lending and borrowing



mtToken issuance and redemption, enabling interest-bearing positions



A debt-tracking mechanism for managing borrowing activity



An automated liquidation bot to address undercollateralized loans

Initial support for ETH and USDT as collateral and borrowable assets



These components are intended to demonstrate how the system functions in practice before expanding to additional assets and networks.

Presale Progress and Community Participation

While development advances, Mutuum Finance's token presale has also continued to gain traction. MUTM launched in early 2025 at $0.01 and has since progressed through multiple phases to reach a current price of $0.035 in Phase 6, reflecting a 250% increase during the presale period.

Out of the 4 billion total token supply, 1.82 billion MUTM (45.5%) are allocated to the presale. More than 800 million tokens have already been sold, meaning nearly half of the presale allocation is now in the hands of early participants. The project has raised nearly $20 million and built a community of over 18,200 holders to date.





Phase 6 allocation is now approaching full capacity, with only a limited portion of tokens remaining at the $0.035 price level. According to the presale structure, the next stage, Phase 7, will increase the price by 20% as the token moves closer to its $0.06 launch value.

Daily participation is supported by a 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor of each period with $500 worth of MUTM. The project also enables direct card payments, simplifying access for users who are less familiar with traditional Web3 onboarding.

Future Development and Roadmap

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 2 of its development roadmap. This phase includes refining smart contract behavior, optimizing collateral rules, integrating price feeds, and preparing back-end infrastructure for broader testing.

Beyond the V1 release, future plans outlined by the team include:



A USD-pegged over-collateralized stablecoin, minted and burned through the protocol's borrowing engine



A buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of platform revenue is used to buy MUTM from the open market and distribute it to mtToken stakers

Layer-2 expansion to reduce fees and improve transaction speed for lending and liquidations



These initiatives are intended to increase the protocol's scalability, strengthen its economic model, and support long-term ecosystem growth.

As Phase 6 nears full allocation and Halborn's independent audit progresses, Mutuum Finance is moving into one of the most significant stages of its pre-launch journey. The combination of smart contract completion, third-party security review, advancing roadmap execution, and growing community participation positions the project for its upcoming Q4 2025 V1 testnet debut.

