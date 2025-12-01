Grass Plus, Inc. Welcomes Ryan Noel To Oversee Operations And Support Company Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grass Plus Inc., a Utah-based landscaping and environmental services company, has announced the hiring of Ryan Noel to oversee operations and support the continued growth of the organization. The appointment reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it expands services across Utah and surrounding states.

In his new role, Ryan Noel will coordinate field operations, project management, and team development to enhance efficiency and maintain quality standards across all divisions of the company. His responsibilities include streamlining internal processes, supporting customer satisfaction, and assisting in scaling operations to meet growing regional demand.

Owner Blake Buhrley noted that the decision to bring Noel on board comes at a time of strategic growth, following several service expansions in recent months. With his operational insight and hands-on management experience, Noel will play a key role in maintaining Grass Plus's reputation for professionalism, reliability, and innovation in the field.

A Word from the Owner

“Ryan brings a strong background in field operations and leadership. His experience aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver quality work while expanding sustainably.”

- Blake Buhrley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Grass Plus, Inc. is headquartered at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. The company provides comprehensive landscaping, irrigation, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration services throughout Utah and neighboring states. With a focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and dependable service, Grass Plus Inc. continues to grow as a trusted partner for residential, commercial, and industrial clients.